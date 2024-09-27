People’s Choice Country Awards Viewers Call Shania Twain Unrecognizable: “Looking Like An Oompa Loompa”

Everyone's a critic these days. Many People's Choice Country Music Awards viewers called out Shania Twain during the show.

In particular, some viewers felt shocked by the singer's appearance. Several said the singer was unrecognizable and looked nothing like her usual self.

In particular, viewers zeroed in on the singer's hair. It looked to be heavily stationary and didn't really move much. Some also focused on her performance as host.

A few viewers found her behavior to be a little odd during the show. Previously, Twain opened up about having stage fright in general.

One wrote, "This looks NOTHING like Shania Twain."

Another wrote, "Just say no. This was not a good hosting performance." Another wrote, "Good Lawd what happened to Shania Twain? She's barely recognizable."

One person wrote, "Terrible host ! What was wrong with her face ? Too much Botox ? She looks nasty !"

Another wrote, "Why Shania Twain come out looking like an Oompa Loompa?"

One view asked about her hair, writing "What the hell does @ShaniaTwain have on her head? Ridiculous!"

Another questioned her hosting style. They wrote, "Shania Twain has been a train wreck hosting this Country award show (and I will not even mention whatever happened to her face)."

Shania Twain Talks Show

Of course, Twain couldn't be bothered by the criticism. Instead she focused on so many new artists in the genre.

She said, "What a time to introduce the next generation of country artists, who are breaking boundaries like crazy. It makes me so excited."

She continued, "It's really a full circle moment for me. I mean, I've always walked beyond the genre lines myself. And that's what the artists I grew up listening to did. Like Glen Campbell, who brought symphonic pop to country with "Rhinestone Cowboy," for example. Or Ronnie Milsap, who brought what was referred to then at the time as country blue-eyed soul."

"So you know what? It's so great to see that spirit carry on today, like with our next presenters who are adding hip hop and pop to the mix."