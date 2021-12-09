Blake Shelton earned another People's Choice Awards (PCA) trophy on Tuesday (Dec. 7), winning The Country Artist of the Year for 2021 over Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Kacey Musgraves, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert.

In addition, fans voted NBC's The Voice, which features Shelton as a coach, as the Competition Show of the Year. The Voice won over reality show staples America's Got Talent, American Idol, Dancing With The Stars, RuPaul's Drag Race, The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and The Masked Singer.

Shelton stressed how much he values fan-voted awards shows during his Country Artist of the Year acceptance speech.

"I swear, the longer I go on the more I realize that all these award shows, the fan-voted awards are the ones that mean the most to me," Shelton said (as quoted by People).

The People's Choice Awards better reflect what's hot in pop culture than the typical industry awards show for music, movies or other media. For example, such winners as Black Widow (The Movie of 2021), Cruella (The Drama Movie of 2021), Loki (The Show of 2021) and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (The Male Movie Star of 2021) represent what draws the average viewer to a movie theater or a bingeworthy show more accurately than, say, the films, shows and actors listed in next round of Oscar or Emmy nominations.

Other nominees of note include Musgraves' star-crossed (The Album of 2021, which was won by Olivia Rodrigo's Sour), Dan + Shay (The Group of 2021, which was won by BTS), Combs (The Male Artist of the Year, which was won by Lil Nas X) and The Kelly Clarkson Show (The Daytime Talk Show of the Year, which was won by The Ellen DeGeneres Show).

Shelton won the same prize last year and used his acceptance speech to say something equal parts funny and adorable about his future wife.

"Thank you to my new fiancée, Gwen Stefani," Shelton said during one of the 2020 PCAs' lighter moments. "That's S-t-e-f-a-n-i, if you need to Google it to figure out who she is. Thanks for the inspiration and I love you guys, thank you."

This year, Shelton performed his current single "Come Back as a Country Boy" during the NBC broadcast.

