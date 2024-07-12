People Keep Trying To Fly With Loaded Firearms, According To TSA

For many travelers, there's nothing worse than the TSA. They often have long lines, can be stressful and invasive, and the workers are sometimes rude. Okay, most times rude. However, the TSA is there to keep airports and flights safe, and apparently they've been doing their job. Because people keep trying to fly with loaded guns — like a lot of people.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, they confiscated more than 3,400 guns at security checkpoints so far this year. Let me put that into perspective. It's only July, and the busiest travel season awaits with the holiday season. So it stands to reason that it could be double that amount by the end of the year. To make matters worse, most of the firearms were loaded. When you say most — do you mean half, a quarter, three-quarters? I mean a total of 94% of the firearms were loaded.

The total was similar to the amount confiscated in the same period last year. However, there's been a larger number of travelers this year with 236 million screened during the second quarter of 2024. On average, TSA agents stop an average of 19 firearms per day. Typically, agents find 7.5 guns per one million passengers.

TSA Finds Lots Of Firearms

"During a period of record-breaking travel volumes, our officers are working hard to keep our transportation systems secure and the traveling public safe, and any time they detect a firearm, there is a real safety concern for frontline employees and travelers," TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in a statement.

You can travel with a firearm if its unloaded and placed in a checked bag and declared. It must be placed in a hard-sided case.

"If you carry a firearm, you are required to place it unloaded and locked in a hard-sided case in your checked bag and declare it to the airline when checking in at the airline ticket counter," he continued. "Do not bring it to the checkpoint. It is costly and delays you and everyone else traveling in the same lane with you."

As far as the checkpoints and in the airport, firearms are prohibited. It doesn't matter if you have a concealed carry permit or not. If you bring a firearm, then agents will notify the police. A police officer will then unload and keep the weapon. They may also fine or arrest you as well. Fines are up to $15,000.