People Are Searching If Joe Biden Dropped Out On Election Day And I’m Baffled

In a move that shocked the world, Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 United States presidential election on July 21, 2024. Having won the Democratic primaries, he decided to step down as the Democrat nominee. Biden endorsed Vice President, Kamala Harris, instead. Months later, many are just finding out that he is not the Democratic Party nominee.

Videos by Wide Open Country

As election day is coming to an end, many users online are finding out that some of the voters today might have been surprised to see that President Joe Biden wasn't running for reelection. Google Trends shows a spike on a query that reads "Did Joe Biden drop out" today, November 5. The idea of not knowing who is running for the presidency of the United States baffled many users on the internet.

Image via Google Trends

"Imagine being a voter who just today found out Joe Biden isn't running," said one user who shared the Google Trends graph. "There's 'low information' voters, then there's 'no information" voters'," another user answered.

Some other users began wondering how is it possible for this trend to appear given the circumstances. "You'd have to have no tv, no internet, no connection to the outside world, which then begs ... how did they Google this?" a third user said.

A Happy Life I Wish I Had

However, we cannot simply drive ourselves crazy over something of this nature. After all, not everyone has their faces glued to the screen to know the latest news regarding American politics. To be quite honest, sometimes I feel like shutting down the TV for good. And some users share the same sentiment.

"The immense jealousy I feel toward that person," said one user. "Those have to be the happiest, most well-adjusted people in the country," said another user. A third one said: "May be positively correlated with happiness." It seems to be that way.

And since we are with the hilarious tweets (or however they are called now), here is the pièce de résistance: "Wait, there is an election today?" said one user. I'm sure he meant it in a totally non-satirical way.

Whether Americans know who is running for president or not, it is always nice to chuckle a bit. Amid all the confrontation and the division that takes place day to day, it certainly can't hurt. Maybe we can laugh at ourselves for being completely oblivious to the news or for being completely obsessed with it. Either way, yes, Joe Biden did drop out.