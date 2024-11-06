Pennsylvania Voting Site Evacuated After Disruptors Storm Building To Interupt Election

Election night in Pennsylvania wasn't smooth sailing. A voting site in the state had to evacuate after several "disruptors" stormed the building to interrupt voting. The incident happened on Election Day.

The incident happened in Pennsylvania as voting winds down in the key swing state. All eyes have been on the state as the world waits for the announcement of the next president. Around 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, several people stormed the building and rushed into the Centre County election office in Bellefonte.

As a result, local police evacuated the building, according to the Centre County Report. And made everyone leave the building. In the state, polling didn't close until 8 p.m. The details of what exactly happened remain unknown. We do not know what kind of behavior they showed or if they threatened any staff.

Pennsylvania Voting Site Evacuated

Likewise, police haven't shared if they made any arrests after the incident. At this time, we're unsure if the disruptors in Pennsylvania are Donald Trump or Kamala Harris supporters. However, a local journalist for the Centre County Report was on scene to report the chaotic aftermath. She shared a video showing people standing in the parking lot while police figured out exactly what happened.

UPDATE: Centre County Election Office evacuation with reporter @haleyjacobstv. pic.twitter.com/8Qt9OlQfyn — Centre County Report (@CentreCountyRep) November 6, 2024

As mentioned above, Pennsylvania stands as an important swing state in the election. In 2020, Centre County went Democrat. Back then, Joe Biden won 51.4% of the vote compared to Trump's 46.7%.

At the time, local officials haven't shared how anyone evacuated will be able to cast their vote if any more disruptions were to occur. But fortunately, police allowed people back in the Pennsylvania polling center, but it was past the 8pm ET cut-off. So it remains to be seen what exactly will happen there.

However, we'll keep you up to date with the latest information as we get it.