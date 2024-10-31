Pennsylvania Cookie Shop Selling Trump And Kamala Cookies Shows How Close Election Is

A cookie shop in Pennsylvania have been selling Trump and Kamala cookies to run their own mock cookie election, and the results may surprise you.

Videos by Wide Open Country

For the past twelve weeks, Hanisch Bakery, based in Pennsylvania, has been documenting its cookie election online. A genius marketing strategy, and an insight into the minds of the Pennsylvanians.

Since the last update, there have been a total of 10,128 cookies sold. 6,743 cookies sold have been Trump cookies, and 3,385 cookies sold have been Kamala cookies.

Given Pennsylvania's history and label as a swing state, these results may be shocking or interesting (depending on your leaning, I suppose). Naturally, this isn't a solid reflection of the upcoming elections, but starkly shows how many Pennsylvanian residents appear to support Trump over Kamala.

Mock Cookie Election Shows Trump Support In Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania voted for Biden in the 2020 Presidential Elections, but only by a 1.2% margin. In this mock cookie election, we're seeing over double the votes for the Republicans over the Democrats. Talk about a swing state.

Naturally, this isn't a reliable reflection as one person can buy many cookies. If every Kamala-leaning person bought fewer cookies on average than Trump supporters, then we'd have inflated results to an otherwise closer poll.

So although this poll is likely much closer than it appears, we can't ignore the huge gap here, which is uncharacteristic for the state. We'll likely see Pennsylvania with a more united election this time around.

On the cookie shop's X account, you can see many pictures taken from their customers. Most of the pictures include Trump cookies, as so many more customers are buying them and showing them off online. This could also have contributed to a higher concentration of Trump supporters flocking to the store.

Whatever the factors influencing the results of the Hanisch Bakery cookie election, it's clear we've got a winner by the time it ends on Election Day. We'll see then just how close these results mimic the real results.