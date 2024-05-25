PBS Bringing Back Memorial Day Concert: How To Watch, List of Performers, And More

If you're looking for something to watch this Memorial Day weekend, you're in luck!

PBS is returning with a live concert broadcast from the US Capitol. They are celebrating the lives of those lost in service to this nation's military, alongside those still working hard to protecting us today. Tony Award winner Joe Mantegna and Emmy Award winner Gary Sinise are hosting the night's festivities. Moreover, if you don't have cable, PBS has you covered, livestreaming the event on their YouTube channel.

Furthermore, executive producer Michael Colbert promises a special night of celebration and honoring this country's protectors. For 35 years, our mission has been to bring the country together to remember the fallen, commemorate the real meaning of the holiday, and pay tribute to generations of our American heroes and their families," he says. "It is an honor to share this annual tradition of remembrance, healing, and community at the US Capitol."

What is Happening on the Memorial Day Broadcast?

There is an abundance of segments across the 90 minute presentation. Bryan Cranston, best known for his work in Breaking Bad, is featuring in a World War II based tribute. In particular, it focuses on the 80th anniversary of vital battles and turning points. Additionally, it will showcase the story of Army veteran John T. Moran.

Furthermore, there is a segment highlighting Gold Star Families, featuring Jurassic Park and Law & Order: SVU actor BD Wong. This tells the story of Vietnam veteran and his First Lieutenant son, Allen Hoe and Nainoa K. Hoe.

Additionally, actor of Hunger Games fame Jena Malone features in a segment that closer tackles our most recent challenges in the Middle East. This portion will cover the lives and obstacles of our veterans that fought in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. In order to properly tackle those moments, they will speak to a former member of the US Marine Corps and amputee Kirstie Ennis.

Lastly, there will be performances sprinkled throughout the night. For the classical ear, there will be a symphony orchestra conducted by Jack Everly. The country fans' appetites are satiated by Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts and Grammy nominated, former Marine Jamey Johnson. Other performances by Tony Award-winners like Cynthia Erivo and Mary McCormack pad out the lineup.

It will surely be a monumental night for military families and proud patriots across the country.