Pauly Shore, Who's Tapped To Play Fitness Guru In Biopic, Pays Tribute To The Late Richard Simmons

Richard Simmons unfortunately passed away a few days ago. Pauly Shore is set to play the fitness guru in The Court Jester. Shore released a powerful, heartfelt message, paying homage to Simmons.

"I just got word like everyone else that the beautiful Richard Simmons has passed. I hope you're at peace and twinkling up in the heavens," Shore's post begins. "Please give my mother Mitzi and my father Sammy a big hug and a kiss for me. You're one of a kind, Richard. An amazing life. An amazing story. They broke the dolphin shorts when they made you. Rest in peace, my friend. Rest in peace."

The post ended up being a culmination of the whirlwind that is Simmons and Shore's relationship. At the beginning of 2024, Simmons posted on his Facebook account that he did not approve of the Shore-centric project. "Hi Everybody! You may have heard they may be doing a movie about me with Pauly Shore. I have never given my permission for this movie. So don't believe everything you read."

Shore would later respond to Simmons' statement. "Richard, how do you not approve of this movie? I mean, really, who's better to play you in a movie than ME? Leonardo DiCaprio's not gonna play you. Brad Pitt's not gonna play you. I'm perfect. Everyone already thinks I'm you. We're the same. Beautiful, inside and out."

Pauly Shore Pays His Respects To Fitness Legend, Richard Simmons

While Simmons wouldn't formally allude to the situation again, The Wolper Organization stated that the biopic would be a film that "honors him, celebrates him and tells a dramatic story." The company further explained the care put into the film.

"We know he is deeply private and we would never want to invade that, however he is an amazing person, that changed millions of people's lives and the effect he has had on the world needs to be recognized."

Shore would eventually try his hand again to emphasize that his only goal is properly representing the fitness icon. "Richard if you're watching—nothing but love, brother. Let's see if we can do this — if we can merge our forces and we can bring a beautiful piece for the people to see and we can spread your word."