Model Paulina Lerch Dies Tragically In Suspected Murder-Suicide

A young model with a blossoming career named Paulina Lerch has died in what is believed to be a murder-suicide involving her husband. They were reportedly both found deceased on September 1 at their home in Poznan City, Poland. Lerch was 33 years old. Her husband, Slawomir, 47, is thought to have slain her, then himself.

Some details are still unclear, according to The Mirror. The couple's time of death is still reportedly being established. Also, there are questions about whether they might have had a suicide pact. An investigation is ongoing. An autopsy will be done and may provide more answers as to what occurred.

The chilling case is eerily similar to the one involving 20-year-old Dorothy Stratten. She was a successful model, actress, Playboy Playmate of the Year, and companion of famed director Peter Bogdanovich. Stratten was killed by her estranged husband, Paul Snider, in a headline-making murder-suicide in 1980.

Paulina Lerch's Family Grew Concerned

They Had Been Unable To Reach Her

The Mirror reported that Lerch's family had not been able to get in touch with her "for over a week." When they grew worried, they asked police to check on her. The dead couple's door was locked. A gun was reportedly discovered close to their bodies.

Lerch's Husband Had An Alleged Run-In With The Law

He Was Arrested This Spring

Slawomir "was an alleged drug trafficker," The Mirror reported. He was arrested earlier this year along with 30 others after authorities discovered 60kg of drugs that he allegedly stashed in a warehouse.

Paulina Lerch Was A Budding Star On The Modeling Scene

She Was On The Polish Edition Of 'Next Top Model' Twice

Lerch was on the program in 2010 and again in 2018. There was an angry reaction when she was asked to pretend she was a dolphin while strutting down the modeling platform. The evidently unimpressed judges decreed, "This is not Top Orka." Lerch did not fare better in her subsequent appearance ion the show eight years after that.

Despite her burgeoning career, Lerch and her husband preferred to keep their marital union low-key and private as possible.