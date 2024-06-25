Paul McCartney Jamming With Taylor Swift Fans Is The Best Thing You'll See Today

Sir Paul McCartney needs no introduction. He's one of the most successful performers of all time, even outside of the Beatles! Living legends like that only ride with those in their orbit. Taylor Swift appears to be the appropriate company for McCartney, especially seeing as Swift is proving to be a legend in her own right.

McCartney attended one of Swift's Eras Tour shows in London. He wasn't hidden away in some VIP tent. Nah, McCartney was out there with all the ravenous Swifties. And he's Paul frickin' McCartney, so you know he's not going to go unnoticed! In fact, many fans were treated to a rare sight: McCartney dancing to Swift's music.

Paul McCartney dancing with Swifties out in the crowd not in some VIP room is what makes him the coolest pic.twitter.com/desWxIoIof — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) June 23, 2024

"Do any of these swifties know who he is lmao?" one foolhardy X (formerly known as Twitter) user inquired. Dude, this is Paul McCartney. He was cool when my grandmother was a teenager, and even then, I can name five notable McCartney songs I adore. McCartney isn't some SoundCloud Schmuck whose only supporters are family and friends. This man was knighted. It should be illegal to address McCartney without the "Sir."

"I once promoted a Tom Petty concert in New York. Halfway through, I moved to the front to catch a few songs. Suddenly, someone placed a hand on my shoulder—I turned around and it was Paul McCartney! He was dancing with the crowd like an old friend, spreading smiles and easing everyone's nerves. The atmosphere became electric. It was an unforgettable experience!"

Paul McCartney Surprises Fans By Dancing With Them During Taylor Swift Show

Maybe it's only because McCartney is so accomplished, but for some reason, it doesn't compute that he's so relatable. Then again, I'm deathly afraid of running into a famous person I'm a major fan of. I'd be devastated beyond repair if I met Stephen King and found out he was an awful, arrogant human being.

"Sigh....as a kid I had Paul McCartney pics & posters all over my BR walls. How lucky to get to be a Beatles fan & a Taylor Swift fan in the same lifetime!!" If you happen to be a big fan of both stars, yeah, I suppose you'd be eating quite well at this event!