Paul McCartney Helped John Lennon Win Back Yoko Ono After He Cheated, According to Friend

John Lennon and Yoko Ono's relationship had many ups and downs. One of those downs was the time that Lennon had sex with another woman at a party while Yoko was able to hear them. This ended up in their break up, which eventually left Lennon feeling miserable. Thankfully, Paul McCartney was there for Lennon, which led to him reuniting with Yoko years after their breakup.

This whole relationship drama was narrated by Elliot Mintz, a close friend of Lennon and Yoko's. Mintz talked about the couple's mishaps in his memoir, "We All Shine On: John, Yoko, and Me."

Described as "loud, raucous sex," the whole breakup was triggered after Lennon's infidelity with a woman during a Jerry Rubin party in 1972. "Throughout it all, Yoko sat on the sofa, in stunned, mortified silence, as other guests began awkwardly getting up to leave — until they realized that their coats were in the bedroom where John was having sex," Mintz wrote, according to Fox News.

From New York To Los Angeles

After Lennon's infidelity, he started a relationship with May Pang in 1973. While Mintz believes Yoko never arranged the relationship, Pang has stated that Yoko "took advantage" of her and set the whole thing up. Lennon and Pang moved out of New York to distance themselves from Yoko and continued their 18-month relationship in Los Angeles.

"I don't doubt for a moment that May fell in love with John for all the right reasons," Mintz said about their relationship. "I would never question or second-guess a woman's passions in that area." In the meantime, Yoko phoned Mintz tens of times each day to keep tabs on the couple. Lennon, while in a relationship with Pang, had sex with other women, according to Mintz.

Described as his "Lost Weekend", Lennon's time away from Yoko was miserable. According to Mintz, the two years Lennon spent away from Yoko, he spent "under the influence of substances", losing sleep, and not being particularly creative. "When I spoke with him, he sounded more depressed than he sounded happy," Mintz said.

A Beatle To The Rescue

Fortunately, there was someone who would prove vital for John and Yoko's reconciliation. "There was a time when Sir Paul McCartney offered Yoko his willingness to speak to John in Los Angeles about the separation," said Mintz. Yoko was very welcoming to that invitation and McCartney met with Lennon in Los Angeles.

"His advice to him was, 'You can't just say that you've changed. You have to show it. You have to prove it. It would be like dating her again. You have to bring her flowers, you have to take her out for dinners. You have to show her how important she is to you in your world,'" wrote Mintz.

Mintz talked with Lennon, who said he was ready to return to Yoko and restart their relationship. "He lost himself during the lost weekend and climbed the ladder back to her heart," Mintz wrote. "Yoko accepted him back in their home, and they resumed their relationship." John and Yoko renewed their vows in 1975. That very same year, they welcomed Sean Lennon into the world. Sean would later give his blessing to Mintz to publish his memoir.