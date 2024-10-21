Paul Di'Anno, Former Iron Maiden Frontman, Dead At 66

Former Iron Maiden frontman, Paul Di'Anno, died at the age of 66 on October 21, 2024. He passed at his home in Salisbury. Having suffered through many health issues in recent years, he continued to perform throughout the world. His fans and his former band have expressed their sadness after hearing the heartbreaking news.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Conquest Music, Paul Di'Anno's record label, confirmed the news in a Facebook post. "On behalf of his family, Conquest Music are sad to confirm the death of Paul Andrews, professionally known as Paul Di'Anno."

Di'Anno's cause of death remains unknown. However, his statement mentions his health struggles and the fact that he had to perform in a wheelchair. This, ultimately, may have contributed to his untimely death.

A Heavy Metal Legend

In a statement on their website, Iron Maiden addressed Paul Di'Anno's passing. He was the band's frontman from 1978 to 1981. Di'Anno sang in the band's many demos and their first two studio albums. These are Iron Maiden (1990) and Killers (1981).

"We are all deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Paul Di'Anno earlier today. Paul's contribution to Iron Maiden was immense and helped set us on the path we have been travelling as a band for almost five decades," reads Iron Maiden's statement. "His pioneering presence as a frontman and vocalist, both on stage and on our first two albums, will be very fondly remembered not just by us, but by fans around the world."

Steve Harris, Iron Maiden's bassist, founder, and leader, talked about Di'Anno's passing on the band's website. "It's just so sad he's gone," he said, "I was in touch with him only recently as we texted each other about West Ham and their ups and downs." He mentioned how Di'Anno was still able to perform until his very last days.

Born in Chingford, East London, in 1958, Di'Anno left a mark in both Iron Maiden's history as well as in heavy metal. After Bruce Dickinson replaced him as frontman in 1981, he began his solo career. Moreover, he became a member of many bands throughout the years, including Gogmagog, Killers, Rockefellas, and Praying Mantis.

"On behalf of the band, Rod and Andy, and the whole Iron Maiden team, we extend our deepest sympathies to Paul's family and close friends. Rest In Peace Paul," concludes Iron Maiden's statement.