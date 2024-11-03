Patrick Mahomes Opens Up About Having To Rush His Son To The Hospital

Patrick Mahomes, quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, revealed how he and his wife, Brittany, had to deal with a severe case of allergic reaction suffered by their son, Bronze. This happened in 2023 after Patrick and Brittany found out the hard way that Bronze was highly allergic to peanuts.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Patrick and Brittany had been trying some items to see how he would react allergy-wise. Like Bronze, their daughter Sterling had a history of allergies, so they wanted to be extra careful with what they gave their son.

"With the history of Sterling having allergies, I was trying out different things with Bronze and it was our first day with nuts," Brittany said alongside Patrick on an Instagram video. "It's just like a little packet of powder that you add to his bottle... so he took his bottle and then within 30 or so minutes he became very irritable, very fussy. I took his diaper off and it was just hives and welts everywhere."

Rushed To The Hospital

Things got worse as the Bronze's face started to react, which panicked Brittany and Patrick. "Just seeing his entire body covered in welts and hives and him being so uncomfortable was probably one of the scariest moments of my life," said Brittany. "I remember how scared I was and how serious it felt and luckily for us the doctors were able to help," said Patrick. He also stated how his son's allergies became a "serious thing" that he needed to pay attention to moving forward.

Thankfully, the Mahomes were able to get to the hospital in time, allowing doctors to treat Bronze's allergic reaction promptly. Since then, they have become involved with Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE). This organization helps by spreading awareness and conducting research on food allergies. The Instagram video they shared was produced in conjunction with FARE.

The video connected with their fans and people who struggled with allergies or dedicated themselves to spreading awareness around them. "As a 17-year food allergy mama, mentor and podcaster, I appreciate that you are sharing your story & platform to increase not only food allergy awareness, but safety too. Thank you!" one user wrote. Another one said: "Thank you so much. As a mom with a peanut allergy little one your continued advocacy means the world!"