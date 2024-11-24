Patients Describe Waking Up To Horror After Plastic Surgery Allegedly Mutilated Them

A French plastic surgeon named Olivier Gerbault dubbed the "nose maestro" has been suspended after several claims by his patients saying that he mutilated them. According to the victims, Gerbault left them worse than they were before the surgeries, turning women's noses into "potatoes." He received a two-year ban in November 2023, but Gerbault has continued to practice and contested the claims.

Several testimonies made by various anonymous victims of Gerbault's were published by the French newspaper, Le Parisien. "My nose was long, crooked, thick and looked like a potato," said a woman nicknamed Elisa. She was looking forward to fixing his "hooked nose." She instead was surprised at the worsened state of her nose when she woke up, shocking her.

"My left nostril was collapsing and I couldn't get any air through," she continued. "When I drank water, my nose touched the glass. I couldn't blow my nose, so I had to use cotton buds." With Elisa crying, Gerbault deemed the surgery a success, according to the Telegraph. She went on to have two more operations until she felt comfortable with her nose, becoming indebted.

Another woman nicknamed Chloé shared a similar story, describing how she woke up with a "lump" instead of a nose. She stated her nose looked like a "big potato." "From then on, I lost all taste for life," Chloé said. She insisted that Gerbault needed to fix her nose again, but the results didn't improve. "I had a strange white button on my nose. In fact, it was a piece of cartilage sticking out," she said, saying that Gebaulr "massacred" her.

A Massacre Doctor

Elisa and Chloé are far from the only victims that Gerbaul allegedly "massacred." Another victim nicknamed Alix, for example, woke up and found a chin prosthesis she specifically told Gerbault she didn't want. Moreover, she was left with an "asymmetric nose," left to vomiting "liters of blood" and with a burning sensation. According to her, Gerbault ruined her life.

While Gerbault was banned from practicing in November 2023, the Hauts-de-Seine départment authorized him to continue practicing. According to him, however, he has not performed any surgical activity since the beginning of 2024. Either way, the French General Medical Council has appealed this ruling.

Dr. Olivier Gerbault contested the claims and stated that the patients were conspiring against him in an attempt to save face. "These patients are all connected and the complaints are strictly the same, sometimes down to the last word," he said. "It's obvious that they are being helped by a colleague, which is particularly serious and unprofessional."