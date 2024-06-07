Pat Sajak Signs Off, And 'Wheel Of Fortune' Fans Are An Emotional Mess

I have no host, and I must scream. Pat Sajak is doing his Wheel of Fortune goodbye circuit. I'm not okay, you're probably not okay — nobody's okay. TVLine managed to snag a glimpse into Sajak's farewell message to his Wheel of Fortune fans.

"Well, the time has come to say goodbye," Sajak begins. "I have a few thanks and acknowledgments before I go, and I want to start with all of you watching out there. It's been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year, decade after decade. ... What an honor to have played even a small part in all of that. Thank you for allowing me into your lives."

Sajak's last televised appearance will take place this Friday. If you're in the mood for a cathartic cry, you can watch Vanna White say goodbye to Sajak down below!

If the final "I love you, Pat," doesn't break you, you aren't human. Go back to Mars from whence you came! Now, if ever a time I need the internet to act right, it's now. No nonsense, please. I'm not in the mood for it.

'Wheel of Fortune' Fans Honor Pat Sajak Ahead Of His Final Episode

They're finally freeing him.. nobody does that willfully for 42 years. Run Pat. Go enjoy life now. — ᴅɪᴠɪɴᴇ ᴛʜᴏᴜɢʜᴛ ™ ∆ (@DivineThoughtTM) June 7, 2024

Can we not? Why can we never have nice things? Can't "wholesome host leaves wholesome show" be the headline without us needing to make a conspiracy theory around everything? Sure, TV networks have dubious histories with contracts and the like. But, hush. This isn't the time!

"Wow, end of an era. Pat Sajak has been a staple of "Wheel of Fortune" for so long. It's going to be weird seeing someone else in that role," another X (formerly Twitter) user says. Oh, yeah. There's the dopamine I was looking for! See, that's how it's done! We can all be amicable about these things!

Oh, right. Ryan Seacrest. I won't taint his Wheel of Fortune run before it's even started. Let's look on the bright side! At least Vanna White will still be there. And the contestants will likely still be crazy, so that's always a good time. We had fun, Sajak. It was a memorable run!