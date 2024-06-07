Pat Sajak Isn't Retiring Yet After Wheel of Fortune Departure — Here's His Next Move

First, we lose Alex Trebek on Jeopardy, now Pat Sajak leaves Wheel of Fortune. I can't keep losing my local cable, after school legends like this.

The legendary host has one more episode of the iconic game show left, airing tonight. It's sure to be an emotional one. However, if you're not ready to say goodbye and want more of him in the public spotlight, you're in luck.

Find yourself in Hawaii anytime soon, you can see Sajak flex his acting chops onstage in Honolulu. In a report from Variety, he will perform alongside Joe Moore in a fresh, live rendition of Prescription: Murder. Moore plays the protagonist, Lt. Columbo, described as a "seemingly bumbling detective" who goes toe to toe with the antagonist Roy Flemming. It's going to be strange seeing my Wheel of Fortune host playing a cerebral mad man looking to kill his wife. But I'm definitely curious!

Pat Sajak Reveals His Retirement Plans; What's Next for Wheel of Fortune?

We've gritted our teeth, awaiting his departure from the show with bated breath. In June 2023, he announces his intention to retire after 41 seasons. Shortly after, Ryan Seacrest reveals himself as the successor to the Wheel of Fortune hosting position. Moreover, you'll still have that sense of nostalgia you're pining for with Vanna White staying onboard.

As for Sajak, he's definitely earned the ability to kick his feet up and rest. He plans on doing so as well, embracing the mundanity retirement life brings. "I'm perfectly happy if it just means that I'll continue with my crossword puzzles and play with grandchildren," he says.

His reasoning for leaving is honestly perfect. Leave on amicable terms and the precious relationship remains solid. "I've always said to you, you've heard me say this dozens of times, 'I'd rather leave a couple years too early than a couple of years too late,'" he emphasizes. "It's been a great 40 years, and I'm looking forward to whatever's ahead."

Sajak's goodbye to the show is a real tearjerker. "It's been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year, decade after decade. ... What an honor to have played even a small part in all of that. Thank you for allowing me into your lives." I need a tissue.

A sensational career for one of TV's biggest icons.