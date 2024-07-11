Pat Sajak Is Already Headed Back To 'Wheel Of Fortune' As Fans Rejoice

See? Just like wrestlers, you can't believe anyone when they say they're retiring from anything! Pat Sajak had a grand exit from Wheel of Fortune a month ago. Longer than that, if you consider the initial announcement in 2023. Vanna White cried, fans of the show were miserable — it was a multi-level tragedy. Well, friends, rejoice! Because Sajak's back.

ABC gave up the game on their Instagram page. "It's the final spin for Pat Sajak as host when [at]celebritywheeloffortune premieres October 7 at 8/7c on ABC. Stream on Hulu," the caption for the post reads. This one is the final spin for real, guys. We promise!

Fans were elated about the news, seemingly forgetting all the pomp and circumstance of the retirement in the first place! "Holy cow, we got one more time with the Sajak, but in prime time," one Instagram user says. "PAT'S STILL GOT SOME WHEEL LEFT IN HIM YAAAAAS!!! Now to become a celebrity before he retires from CWOF..."

Others? They didn't forget that Sajak's retirement wasn't even cold in the ground before his hand sprung forth from the Wheel of Fortune grave. "So what's the point of him leaving," one user replied, short and sweet. "Are you kidding?! I thought he retired."

Yes, my wayward social media children. He did retire.

Pat Sajak Is Already Returning To 'Wheel Of Fortune' To A Mixed Reception

I know exactly what the flimsy excuse will be. "But Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is a totally different show! He didn't retire from that!" If you find yourself twisting up any such justification, just don't bother.

You know they'd planned for him to be on the show prior to the retirement song and dance. After all, in case anyone needs a reminder, Sajak only retired last month.

Poor Ryan Seacrest. Maybe it doesn't bother him one way or the other. But if it were me, I'd feel some kind of way about how all of this transpired. Can you imagine throwing a co-worker a retirement party with tears, memories, and that foreboding sense of finality? Only for them to stroll into work a week later, suddenly deciding to stay for one more month? Insanity. Raw malarkey, even.