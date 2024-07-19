Pat Sajak Giving Ryan Seacrest The Cold Shoulder: 'Clearly Resentful'

I could never imagine dinner time TV could roll around in such intense drama. Pat Sajak seems to kick his feet up in retirement. Meanwhile, Ryan Seacrest attempts to find his stride on the show, desperately trying to find a connection with Vanna White. He probably hopes Pat can give him some tips behind the scenes to make his onboarding as easy as possible.

In an article from Closer, sources tell the publication that Pat Sajak relishes in his free time. Moreover, he has too much on his hands to give Seacrest the red carpet treatment. "He's too busy having fun with all this newfound free time he's got," an insider explains.

However, they also sense there's a little more to this than what Sajak gives off. Perhaps Pat is giving the nervous Ryan the cold shoulder. ""There's no denying there's a bitter satisfaction behind his motives... clearly resentful of the way he was treated and then kicked off the show."

Insiders Claim Pat Sajak Loathes The Way He Leaves His 'Wheel of Fortune' Run Behind

The insider indicates that Pat's departure from the show wasn't a graceful ride off into the sunset. They describe it as a 'forceful retirement,' suggesting that the network clearly wishes to move on in a new, more youthful direction. Consequently, a scorned Sajak could care less about Ryan Seacrest and any calls for help. "Ryan can reach out to Pat if he wants but asking isn't getting. Pat's always going to be busy, or he'll brush Ryan off with a neutral, 'You got this,'" the source says. "When Ryan takes over, Pat's going to be watching and enjoying seeing how he fares in the hot seat which is full of challenges and not nearly as easy as he might think."

Additionally, another source tells Closer that Ryan Seacrest also attempts to woo Pat's contemporaries, particularly Vanna White. "Ryan knows he's got huge shoes to fill being a worthy replacement for Pat," they say. "He's in full Mr. Nice Guy mode, putting on the charm, lavishing Vanna and everyone else on the show with his homemade cooking, bringing treats. He's making a huge effort with Vanna and trying to win favor by taking her out to dinner and trying to get through any lingering tensions they've got."