Pastor's Wife Allegedly Hired Hitmen To Murder Him In Angola

After news broke of the alleged murder of Beau Shroyer, a Minnesota pastor, things have been getting weirder. Days after Beau was reported dead, Angolan police arrested his wife, Jackie Shroyer. The devastating news led to speculation that Jackie had murdered Beau. Now, local authorities claim that Jackie hired three hitmen to kill his husband after offering $50,000.

Beau Shroyer was killed in a secluded area in Angola on October 25. New reports suggest that Jackie allegedly paid Bernadino Elias, 24, Isalino Kayoo, 23, and Gelson Ramos, 22, to murder Beau in cold bold. Reportedly, Jackie had engaged in a sentimental relationship with Elias. She didn't feel like leaving Angola when the mission she and Beau embarked on was to end.

Alongside Jackie Shoryer, Elias and Kayoo have been arrested by Angolan police. Ramos remains on the run, but similarly to the other suspects, has an extensive criminal record. These crimes include kidnapping and armed robbery, according to Angola's Criminal Investigation Scene and reported by the Daily Mail. The three men allegedly stabbed Beau Shroyer to death after luring him to a secluded area.

An Alleged Mariticide

Beau Shroyer was a pastor at the Lakes Area Vineyard Church in Minnesota. He moved to Angola back in 2021 alongside his wife Jackie and his five children. The news of Beau's murder was shared with the church and, when Jackie's arrest was made public, Troy Easton, the church's lead pastor, issued a statement.

"Today, our grief and sadness has deepened immeasurably as we've learned that his wife, Jackie Shroyer, has been arrested in connection with his death," said pastor Easton, "I'm so sorry and simply do not have words to express my disbelief and sorrow about this news."

At the time SIM USA also issues a statement of their own following Jackie Shroyer's arrest. "SIM is grateful to Angolan law enforcement for their diligence in investigating this matter and encourages patience and respect for all involved as the legal process unfolds," reads the statement. "SIM remains committed to supporting the ongoing pursuit of justice for Beau and has taken steps to ensure that Jackie has appropriate legal representation."

There have been no recent statements by either SIM USA or the Lakes Area Vineyard Church. Investigations continue at this time, with police naming Jackie Shroyer as the mastermind behind his husband's death.