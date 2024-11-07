Pastor John Paul Miller, Whose Wife Mica Died From Suicide, Laughs Off Rumors That He Remarried

It's public knowledge that John Paul Miller is accused of pushing his wife to suicide after grooming and abusing her. Over the last weekend, however, he was seen with another woman.

Videos by Wide Open Country

DailyMail.com confronted the pastor while he was with Suzie Skinner, 49. They asked him if he'd remarried, as many had reported hearing. He laughed the press off and pointed to his wedding ring. The pastor said, "I'm still dealing with Mica."

This isn't the first time Miller has been seen out with Skinner. They were spotted together in Myrtle Beach on Saturday, just a day after the FBI raided his house. They had lunch together, although reportedly kept their distance as they entered McAlister's Deli.

With distance and tension between them, people have inferenced that he doesn't particularly want to be seen in public with her.

Social media and Myrtle Beach locals have circulated the idea that the pastor remarried. Although there's no evidence of this happening, it seems to be believed by many.

Pastor JP Miller Accused Of Pushing Wife Mica To Suicide

Due to grooming and abuse allegations put forth by Mica herself, it's been believed that JP Miller is responsible for her suicide.

He is not currently facing any criminal charges relating to Mica, although the FBI seem to be taking Mica's allegations very seriously. They did raid his home, although there was no evidential connection between the raid and the allegations.

The Daily Mail found out that "Mica's divorce attorney received a subpoena to provide documents to the Grand Jury investigating Miller before the FBI raid." This suggests that the FBI raid and Miller's accusations are connected.

Mica had filed for divorce in October last year, also claiming that Miller had numerous affairs with other women. It wouldn't be too surprising, although no less awful, for him to have moved on so quickly.

Protesters were found outside him home after the raid, demanding justice for Mica. The public want Miller arrested and paying for his role in Mica's suicide. The FBI also seem to be making steps to uncovering the truth.

Without a comment from the FBI, we don't know how soon anything will come of this.