Passengers Spring Into Action To Stop Bus From Crashing After Driver Has A Seizure

On October 14, a Colorado bus driver experienced a seizure while driving. The quick-thinking and initiative of two passengers helped save what could have been a costly disaster. The seizure occurred at around 7:45 am, the Mountain Metropolitan Transit agency told Fox News Digital.

Videos by Wide Open Country

In the video, one passenger can be seen walking up to the bus driver when he begins to suffer noticeable symptoms, "you alright?" he asks. When the driver slumps out of his chair, he says "oh no." At that point, another passenger rushes to the front. There were only three on the bus at the time.

He pushes past the other passenger and takes the wheel.

If the passengers hadn't responded to the absence of a driver, they could have crashed into oncoming traffic, potentially killing or seriously injuring people.

Bus Safely Stopped After Driver Experiences Seizure

The second passenger grabs the wheel and the radio. "Dispatch, I am on No. 1 southbound," the passenger immediately says. The other passenger then pipes in, "Your driver is having a seizure."

He manages to park the bus safely at the next bus stop without any casualties or injuries. With the bus parked, the passenger and dispatch continue to communicate about the state of the driver and the location of the bus.

Emergency services came as fast as they could. Sadly, however, the driver passed away.

Although the driver still died due to the seizure, the passengers saved their lives and the lives of others. MTT spokesperson Elaine Sheridan told Fox News Digital, "We have publicly requested that these passengers contact us because we would like to provide them with passes as a token of our appreciation for their assistance that morning."

Due to being unable to contact the passengers, their identities have not been released as no permission has been given.

The identity of the late bus driver has not been released due to HIPAA regulations, and because of the requested privacy of the victim's family.