Passengers Cheat Death & Miss Fatal Brazillian Voepass Flight

The Voepass plane crash still proves to be devastating the more information comes out about it. 62 people tragically pass away in the wreckage as the aircraft comes to a screeching halt and stalls into a disorienting spin. Two men in particular should be incredibly grateful to be alive. They were almost passengers on the fatal incident in Brazil.

Recently, two passengers speak with local media to detail how fortunate they are not to have boarded their plane. Moreover, it seems like a classic mix up with flight information that causes such a delay in the first place. Evidently, a classic headache with the airlines proves to be a blessing in disguise for these two passengers.

Voepass Flight Mix Up Saves Two Passengers' Lives

One of the passengers, Adriano Assis, explains that the reason he's still alive today is because he didn't have his itinerary in order. He doesn't know or see which airline he's boarding for his 11:56am trip from Cascavel to Guarulhos. Earlier in the day, he had finished his graveyard shift at the hospital before arriving at the airport at around 9:40am. He believes he's flying with LATAM Airlines. However, there weren't any agents in sight. Consequently, he burns some time with a little bit of coffee and relaxation.

At some point, he starts to wonder where his flight information is on the arrival and departure signs. Then, he realizes he's made a grave error and rushes to join the rest of the Voepass passengers. When Adriano arrives, the agent turns him away, saying he's too late. Usually, this would be incredibly frustrating. But ultimately, it proves to be the reason he's still here. "I argued with him and stuff, and that was it, and he saved my life, man," Assis says.

The other of the two men explains a similar story, claiming that he swore he was slated to fly with LATAM. Jose Felipe bickers with the agent to let him, along with the 10 other passengers, onto the plane so they could arrive at their destination. However, the flight agent firmly stands their ground, unknowingly saving their lives.