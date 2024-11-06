Passenger Tries To Open Emergency Door During Flight, Gets Beat Nearly Unconscious

On Tuesday, November 5th, a fight broke out over one passenger trying to open the emergency door of a plane.

The Copa Airlines flight CM204 was flying from Brasilia to Panama City. The plane was allegedly half an hour from touching down before the passenger sprung and tried to jeopardize the plane. It's unknown and unclear why the person would do this.

What is clear, however, is that he paid for their dangerous act.

Passengers tried to push and restrain the passenger, although he was pretty strong and put up a good fight. The video shows 30 seconds of uninterrupted struggling as the passenger desperately tries to open the door.

According to reports, the man was then beaten relentlessly by the passengers until he was left with a bloodied face. He was hit until he was nearly unconscious.

VÍDEO — Passageiro tenta abrir porta de avião em voo Brasília-Panamá; Caso aconteceu na manhã da terça-feira (5), minutos antes de aeronave pousar na Cidade do Panamá. Passageiro foi detido pelas autoridades. pic.twitter.com/gDTyB5fwg3 — Nelson Carlos dos Santos Belchior (@NelsonCarlosd15) November 5, 2024

Man Tried To Take Flight Attendant Hostage And Open Emergency Door

The suspect didn't immediately spring for the emergency door. According to reports, he got up with a plastic knife from his food tray and tried to take a flight attendant hostage with it. Upon jumping for the emergency door, the passengers got involved.

When the plane landed, authorities took him in.

A Copa Airlines spokesperson said, "The national security team entered the aircraft and removed the passenger, taking him to the judicial authorities."

They continued, "The crew acted quickly and, with the assistance of some passengers, applied the necessary safety protocols to control the situation until landing in Panama. Thanks to the professionalism of the crew, the safety of the flight and passengers was protected."

The reasons for this attack are unknown. It's highly unusual for a feat like this to occur only 30 mins from the landing of the plane. Thankfully the passengers acted and intercepted the suspect. The story could have ended a lot differently otherwise.