Passenger Falls Off Taylor Swift Themed Cruise

On Tuesday, a passenger aboard Royal Caribbean's cruise ship, Allure of the Seas, had fallen overboard.

Videos by Wide Open Country

The unnamed elderly passenger, 66, reportedly "fell" off the side of the ship. A U.S. Coast Guard representative told PEOPLE that she fell around 9:40 am in the Bahamas, just 17 miles north of Nassau.

The Coast Guard diverted an HC-144 airplane crew and an MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter from Air Station Miami to help with the search when word reached them. As of writing, it's understood that crews from both the Coast Guard and Royal Bahamas Defense Force may still be looking for her.

Crews have not found her as of yesterday morning, and no updates have surfaced on the matter.

A representative for Royal Caribbean told the outlet that they're working with local authorities to locate the passenger. They are "providing support and assistance to the guest's family during this difficult time." They shared no details out of respect for the family's privacy.

Elderly Woman Falls Off Cruise

The rest of the passengers weren't immediately informed about the incident. A passenger told PEOPLE that rumors had started to spread Tuesday night, a whole day after the fall. People started to assume someone had fallen overboard upon seeing a lifeboat patrolling the cruise ship.

The cruise ship had the company of an unaffiliated and unofficial Taylor Swift fan group. Travel agents Jessica Malerman, Nicole Rivera, and Shelby Reyes worked with Royal Caribbean to organize a fan outing on the ship.

In My Cruise Era is a fan event that provides fans opportunities to have fun with like-minded people. It is unknown if the elderly woman was a part of this Taylor Swift-themed outing, or was perhaps a grandmother to one of the attendees.

Many have commented on this event, being skeptical of anyone, let alone an elderly lady, being able to fall off the high walls of the cruise ship. Some have speculated the inclusion of alcohol, reckless behavior, or another party. Such speculation won't get us anywhere, however.

I hope rescuers find the victim, and the family manages through this difficult time of uncertainty. If worst comes to worst, I'll be keeping them in my thoughts.