Party Bus Falls Into River Kill 14 People Including Newly Wed Couple

On Tuesday, a party bus holding over two dozen people fell into the Indus River in Pakistan. Fourteen have died and eleven are missing and presumed dead, according to Al Jazeera. The passengers were members of a wedding procession.

Videos by Wide Open Country

The bride and groom were aboard the bus as it plummeted to the icy depths of the river.

The bus was traveling to Punjab's Chakwal district. According to authorities, the driver lost control of the bus due to speeding. It fell off the Telchi bridge thanks to the lack of control, Geo News reported.

Rescue crews have retrieved thirteen bodies from the river, with the rest still missing. The bride was found and rushed to hospital still alive. Unfortunately, she succumbed to her wounds and passed away. The groom is believed to be among the missing and dead.

Dozens Dead As Bus Speeds Off Road Into River

Sky News has reported that Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari expressed his "deep grief over the loss of precious lives in the accident" in a statement on X. He also urged rescue teams to find the missing people quickly.

According to Astore Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tariq, there was one other that was rescued from the water alongside the bride. It's unknown if they're still alive. They could be the sole survivor of the crash.

The bus has been recovered from the river, but eleven individuals are still missing. According to SSP Diamer Sher Khan, it had hit the safety railing of the bridge and followed through. Authorities are blaming the accident on the negligence of the driver.

I can't imagine the sorrow and grief their families must be facing. To lose so many on such a joyous occasion is devastating.

Such car crashes aren't uncommon in Pakistan. According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, over 5,000 people die a year from car crashes alone, with 9,000 incidents being reported every year. Last August, two bus crashes resulted in the deaths of over 30 people.