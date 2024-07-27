Parker McCollum Announces Dream Collab With Miranda Lambert

Every artist has their bucket list of contemporaries and all-timers they wish to work with on a song. It can be a producer that informs their musical identity or plays a role in their favorite songs. It can just be as simple as an artist, clamoring for the opportunity at a duet or just a simple feature verse. For Parker McCollum, he finally knocks off one of the dream collaborations he has on his bucket list.

Recently, Miranda Lambert reveals the tracklist to her new album Postcards From Texas, out on September 13th. The album contains 14 songs with one sole feature, Parker McCollum. They come together to sing a duet titled 'Santa Fe.'

He promptly takes to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express his gratitude for such a big accomplishment. "Absolutely honored to be a part of this album. Been a huge fan of Miranda since I was just a kid so to have the opportunity to collab with her is truly a dream come true. One of the greatest talents this business has ever seen," he tweets.

Parker McCollum Teams Up With Miranda Lambert on Her New Album 'Postcards From Texas'

Parker notably praises Miranda Lambert all the time. Back in July 2023, the country crooner absolutely marvels at Lambert's show at a Las Vegas Residency. McCollum tweets once again, "Saw Miranda Lamberts show in Vegas tonight. Bought a ticket, went in through the front and enjoyed the show as a true fan. Even bought some merch. Absolutely remarkable performance. And an even better person. Deserves nothing but respect."

Moreover, this isn't the first time Miranda and Parker have worked together. However, it's not in the straightforward duet sense. Rather, Lambert writes 'Falling Apart' with McCollum on his 2021 album, Gold Chain Cowboy. Additionally, he opens for her in 2019 on the 'Wild Card' tour.

Clearly, the pair have history working together. Now, Parker McCollum knocks off the elusive dream collaboration on his bucket list.