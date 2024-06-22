Parents of Six Drown in Florida Rip Currents, Kids Left Behind

Tragedy strikes a family in Florida this weekend. The parents of six children pass away after drowning in the local beach's lethal rip currents.

Brian Warter, 51, and Erica Wishard, 48, take their family on a beach trip heading into the weekend. Vacationing from their usual residence in Pennsylvania, the married couple takes their kids to Stuart Beach on Hutchinson Island.

The two teenagers miraculously manage to escape the treacherous waters. Additionally, they try to save their parents in the process. However, they are sadly unsuccessful in their own personal rescue mission. The waters force the teens to frantically swim ashore. The parents drown shortly after.

Eventually, lifeguards manage to real the couple out of the water to perform CPR on them until an ambulance arrives. Everyone involved did everything they could to keep the kids' mom and dad alive. But authorities state that it was already too late. "Those life-saving efforts continued in the ambulance and at the hospital where doctors gave it every last effort before declaring the couple deceased," they say.

Parents Were Not Aware of Caution Signs to Stay Away From Water

Unfortunately, the parents do not know about the red flags they were walking into that day. On a social media post, details emerge on the beach's conditions. "The surf is 4-6 ft and there is a light drift heading north, so be aware if you chose(sic) to go in the ocean," the social media account reports. "The water temp is 77 degrees and there's a(sic) ESE wind blowing about 15-20 mph. We suggest strong swimmers only because rip currents are expected. If you plan on heading to the beach, please visit one of our guarded beaches."

The post goes up several hours before the family embarks on their beach trip. They warn that going into the water on a red flag day risks lives in the same way it tragically did for the parents. Condolences are in order for the children left behind.