Parents Of Dismembered Teen, Found In Freezer 15 Years After She Went Missing, Had A History Of Run-Ins With The Law

In January 2024, police found Amanda Overstreet's remains inside a freezer at her mother's house in Colorado. Authorities found her severed heads and hands, almost 20 years after she was last seen in 2005. While no arrests have been made in connection to his murder, both her mother, Leanne Imer, and her deceased stepfather, Bradley Imer, had run-ins with the law throughout the years.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Starting with Bradley, records show that he had a felony conviction in 2002. He was arrested while driving his vehicle while high on drugs. Inside his car, police found "one pound of methamphetamine, several grams of cocaine, 22 pipes which contained white residue, five handguns, two rifles, a stolen handgun, two measuring scales and numerous very small empty plastic baggies," according to court documents.

Bradley was selling meth and, according to a source who spoke with the Daily Mail, he was "involved in the drug trafficking criminal underground in Arizona". "He wanted to be a thug," the source said. "He wanted everybody to think he was like Al Capone. However, he managed to stay out of prison by cutting a deal with the police. "He flipped," the source continued. "They released him and transferred his probation to Mesa County, Colorado."

On top of the drug trafficking, Bradley Imer had a collection of guns scattered around his house. The house in question was in bad condition and deemed unsanitary by Child Protective Services in 2007. On top of that, the house was also raided by a SWAT team.

"Because of the report of firearms from more than one person, and knowing that he had a record that didn't provide him with the ability to take the firearms into his home, they took SWAT in there," an Imer family friend said.

A Family Matter

Leanne Imer, Amanda's mother, didn't go to the extent of his then-husband. He was only limited to scamming her own family, stealing from them. Allegedly, Leanne abused the power of attorney she had over her father to steal land. Moreover, she also stole thousands of dollars by forging her aunt's signature.

A total of 35 acres of property was transferred by Leanne, according to court documents. Her father, James, would later file an affidavit, years after the transfer took place. "That deed was made without my permission, as it was never my intention that she should convey any of my land to herself or to her daughter under that Power of Attorney," James wrote.

"I was never incapacitated at any time during the term of the Power of Attorney. That Power of Attorney has since been revoked and I [...] hereby disavow said Deed."

Nancy Gandy, Leanne's aunt, sued Leanne Imer after she forged her signature to pay for "student loans." The total amount was more than $8,000. "[Nancy] was not aware of this loan when it was made and never agreed to co-sign the loan or be liable for the repayment," court documents read. "As Leanne received the loan proceeds from such loan, it would appear th[at] Leanne provided the unauthorized signature."

A court would later award Nancy a total of $29,102.87.

A Mystery

Bradley Imer died of Covid in 2021. Both he and Leanne told their family that Amanda had run away to Texas. However, according to the Daily Mail, a real state investor who bought Leanne's house found a severed head and hands inside a garage freezer in January.

Nine months later, in October, authorities confirmed that the remains were Amanda's. How her head and hands ended up in the freezer remains a mystery. Amanda was never reported missing and, again, no arrests have been made since her identity was confirmed.