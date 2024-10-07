Parents Make Secret Pact To Split When Daughter Turns 16

You're in for a ride, y'all. Per The Sun, I bring you the story of "Jack" and "Jill." Jack and Jill had a daughter, Rose. Rose is your average teenager: worried about tests, making weird friends, and building her self-esteem. What Rose doesn't know is that when she turns 16, Jack and Jill will be getting a divorce as soon as possible.

The couple, by the way, had been planning this since Rose was 11. They agreed to stay together to protect Rose, supposedly. Jill, meanwhile, has another person lined up for when the divorce is finalized! One of her co-workers. In fact, Jill fantasizes about what her divorce from Jack will look like for the two of them.

So, the obvious question: What happened? Well, Jack and Jill's relationship didn't end explosively. They were work-focused people, and gradually, they drifted apart. As Jill tells it: "There's no hate, but we simply don't enjoy one another's company anymore." Which, admittedly, must be a rough realization to grapple with.

The rest of the sordid tale centers around the two creating the pact because it was financially and emotionally sound -- the latter point for their daughter. But... I don't know. Something about knowing you were going to shatter your daughter's world for upward of five years and effectively lying to her doesn't sit right with me.

Granted, I don't have children. Perhaps my opinion on the matter is entirely irrelevant. But I'd like to think that if I'd turned 16 and had this bombshell dropped on my head, it'd mess me up. Really, the fact that it's a premeditated act is even more strange. So, you willingly lived a lie to "protect" your daughter, and now, what lesson is she supposed to learn from that?

That it's okay to hurt others if you believe it's for their own good? Getting divorced at 11 would've been difficult for her, too, sure. But this seems like such a needlessly cruel "solution." Especially since the mother already has a backup relationship planned. What is your daughter supposed to do with that information?