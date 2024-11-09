Parents Kill Each Other While Unaware 11-Year-Old Plays Video Games In Next Room

In a horrifying turn of events, a Washington State couple killed each other via stabs and gunshots on October 31. In a nearby room, their 11-year-old son was playing video games while wearing earbuds. He was in shock when he discovered his parents' bodies as he left his room.

The tragic deaths took place in a house in Olympia Way, Longview, Washington. Police were alerted of a shooting at the residence at 6:05 p.m. When they arrived, they found the bodies of two adults who were later identified as Juan Antonio Alvarado Saenz and Cecilia Robles Ochoa. They were married and were 38 and 39, respectively.

According to press releases issued by the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office, autopsies conducted on Alvarado Sanez and Robles Ochoa confirmed the cause of their deaths. In the case of Alvarado Saenz, he died of multiple stab wounds. Robles Ochoa, on the other hand, died of stab wounds and from a gunshot.

After obtaining a search warrant for the residence, police retrieved a knife and a gun at the crime scene. The latter was stolen from Alvarado Saenz's employer and was not reported stolen until after the deaths took place.

Mutual Assault

Police learned via interviews that Alvarado Saenz and Robles Ochoa had relationship issues and "intended to separate." Further investigation and forensic analysis determined that the couple were assaulting each other. Authorities were unable to identify a "primary aggressor" during their investigation.

"There is no evidence of any third-party involvement in this case," reads a press release issued on November 7. "Investigation at the scene and the autopsy results indicate that both subjects were assaulting each other, but investigators are unable to determine a primary aggressor."

Once the 11-year-old boy left his room where he was "playing video games while using earbuds", he found both of his parents wounded on the floor of the kitchen area. He called 911 immediately, who were later able to assist him. The Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue medics attempted to resuscitate Alvardo Saenz and Robles Ochoa, but they were pronounced dead at the scene given the gravity of their wounds.