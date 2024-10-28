Parents Form Unique Bond With Person Who Received Late Son’s Heart And Liver

In 2022, the Rhodes family suffered a tragedy. Larry Rhoades and Heidi Allison lost their son to a fatal traffic accident. However, since his death, they have started a charitable organization. Furthermore, their son's organs, including his heart, have gone a long way to helping 100s of people.

Nate had a tough start in life, being born 12 weeks early, and weighing just over 2 lbs. Throughout his life, he suffered from ADHD, anxiety, and gastrointestinal issues. He also slipped into alcoholism, spurring him to study addiction at university.

Despite his health problems, he worked to become fit and healthy. He recovered from his addiction and became a personal trainer in a Golds Gym. This switch-up in lifestyle was what made their son's heart and other organs perfect for life-saving donation.

Their Son's Donations Save Countless Lives

Since his death, his organs have been used to save many life-threatening problems. His mother notes that "Everything from his tissue to his bones" was donated, including his heart.

Through the capabilities of modern medicine, almost everything can be kept and donated. These valuable donations can change a person's life, and even save many. They are often used to give people a second chance.

When possible, Allison Rhodes and her husband reach out to people who have received a donation. A number have replied after being healed by doctors, and their son's organs, including one man who received his heart and liver.

Skylar Collins suffered from hypoplastic right heart syndrome, which resulted in him missing a ventricle. However, after multiple surgeries, he was able to receive their son's heart and liver.

Then, once the operation was completed and successful, he found a letter from Nate's parents in the post. So, he reached out to them and they had a long Zoom conversation. Skylar said the meeting helped him a lot, post-surgery, freeing him of feelings of guilt.

Since then, Nate's parents have stayed in contact with the recipient of their son's heart. They maintain a relationship with him, and others, in an effort to witness the good their son is doing even beyond the grave.

Thankfully, organ donation is a very simple process, and only requires permission to be given. One of the easiest ways to sign up is through your local motor vehicle department.