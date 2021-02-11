Paramount to Air 'We Love Kevin Costner' Marathon on Valentine's Day Weekend

Do you swoon over John Dutton? Does the thought of Field of Dreams, The Bodyguard or Bull Durham make your heart skip a beat? In short, do you love Kevin Costner? Well, we have good news. You can now spend Valentine's Day weekend with the man himself when the Paramount Network airs its "We Love Kevin Costner" marathon.

The marathon kicks off on Saturday, Feb. 13 with the 2006 film The Guardian at 8:30 a.m. ET/PT, followed by a Yellowstone season 1 marathon at 12:00p.m. ET/PT.

On Sunday, Feb. 14, Paramount will air Draft Day at 9:30 a.m. ET/PT, followed by a Yellowstone season 2 marathon at 12:00 p.m. ET/PT.

On Monday, Feb. 15, a Yellowstone (season 3) marathon will air at 12:00pm ET/PT

Fans are currently wondering about the future of Costner's role as the Dutton family patriarch. In a recent interview with Good Day New York, Costner was asked if he'd be returning for season 4 of the hit series.

"I can't say. There's an ending that you're gonna see, hopefully it's a powerful one for you," Costner told Good Day New York. "I try to make things and be a part of things that have a dramatic arc to them."

In addition to season 4 of the western drama, fans can look forward to a Yellowstone prequel. Y: 1883 will follow the Dutton family's origin story. According to a press release, the new show will be "a stark retelling of Western expansion." A teaser for the new series aired during the Super Bowl.

Created by Taylor Sheridan, Yellowstone, also starring Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler, Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton, Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton and Kelsey Asbille as Monica Dutton, premiered on the Paramount Network in 2018.

Costner and his band Modern West are set to perform at Texas' Outlaws & Legends Festival in March. The festival runs from March 19 through March 20, 2021. The lineup also includes Randy Houser, Mark Powell, Kevin Fowler, Deana Carter, Lee Roy Parnell, Jamie Richards, The Hamiltons, Curtis Grimes, Jerrod Medulla and Della Rose.

If you can't get enough Kevin Costner, check out our list of our favorite Costner movies. Costner recently appeared in the western thriller Let Him Go, opposite Diane Lane.