Paralyzed Painter Learns To Paint Using Her Mouth

The body may be frail and fallible, but the spirit is indomitable. That is just one of the lessons imparted by the remarkable story of Emily Kilby, an Englishwoman who was paralyzed as a teenager and has mastered the art of painting wielding a brush in her mouth, per People. Her story is inspiring, a word that is often bandied about lightly but in this case is totally apt.

Emily Always Gravitated To Art, Which Is Still A Passion For Her

A Virus That Affected Her Spinal Cord Changed Her Life

According to People, "After a virus attacked her spinal cord and left her immobile from the waist down at age 13, Emily continued to create with a paintbrush held in her mouth. But without the functional use of her hands, it became a challenge to work in more classic, fine styles."

Emily, 26, could have given up, but she hung in there despite her physical limitations. She found she did not have the same intense control of the paintbrush when she used it in her mouth that she did when she was able to hold it in her hand. Still, Emily worked on that until she became more proficient at the technique.

Emily Kilby Found Painting On Paper Didn't Galvanize Her Creativity

It Was Time To Shift Gears And Emily's Sister Provided A Way To Do It

Emily needed a new medium to tackle. Painting on paper wasn't sparking her imagination. But there was hope. Her sister, Olivia, had an idea. A ceramicist, Olivia offered her sis the opportunity to decorate a piece of pottery she crafted.

The strategy ws a success. Per the outlet, "For their first project together, Emily painted butterflies on a jug made by Olivia. They gave the piece to their eldest sister as an engagement gift. From that moment on, the sisters started collaborating on a number of ceramics, from planters and vases to espresso cups and more."

Reported People, "Eventually, once they honed their respective painting and pottery skills, Emily had the idea to start selling some of the hand-crafted and painted items they worked on together, a plan which has since become their shared business, Wheely Good Ceramics."

The name is a cheeky reference to both Olivia's pottery wheel and Emily's wheelchair.

Their Business Has Brought These Enterprising Siblings Closer Together

They Are Contemplating An Art Therapy Offshoot Of The Company

These two women are amazing. Olivia and Emily each possess a special gift. They have taken circumstances that might have stymied other people and turned them into an opportunity for personal growth and successful commerce.

Congratulations to you both for your bountiful ingenuity, creative passion, and sisterly love!