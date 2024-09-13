Panera Worker Hits Man With Bread Pan After He Assaults Customers In Wild Video

Sweet, sweet chaos. A guy at Panera Bread decided to wreak havoc on employees and customers alike. Per KDVR, Isaac Ross started throwing things and shouting racial slurs. In the video I'm about to show you, Ross makes a spectacle of himself.

He's cursing and being rude. Exemplifying exactly what you think of when you imagine the most nightmarish work interaction you could possibly have with a customer as an employee. But this Panera Bread wasn't having the nonsense. Take a look!

The Panera bread employee hitting it with the paddle peel spatula thing is giving me life ????



I love you Panera never change ??



Around the mid-point of this video is when the moment happens. After tussling with a few customers, a Panera employee decides to defend the honor of their co-workers. A woman comes from out of nowhere, like a WWE run-in, and clocks the guy with a bread pan multiple times. It's that kind of energy I want to see when it comes to fast food or retail employees taking unnecessary abuse from customers! If you think you're going to enter an establishment and act like a fool, maybe people will think twice if the employees are authorized to react accordingly.

A Panera Employee Strikes Down A Rogue Customer With A Bread Pan

Natalie Wiersma, who captured the video, offered more details about the insane situation. "The suspect was yelling it at the workers and they were all super confused-looking and said, 'We don't have your phone,'" she said. Apparently, the dude's "justification" for his behavior was locating a lost phone.

But we all know who the real hero is here. "My personal hero," Wiersma said about our pan-wielding paragon. "That I think was very effective." Unfortunately, Ross evaded the police, leaving before they showed up. However, Ross would appear again later in the day. And again, he was belligerent, outright attacking a man.

The police are currently looking for Ross. When they get him, I hope they bring him back to that exact Panera so the employees can take turns smacking him with pans. If you have the stones to dish it out, you need to have the fortitude to take it. Host a trial by combat for Ross -- bring back the Pan Punisher. She'll know how to handle him.