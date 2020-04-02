Jeff Foxworthy + Pamela Gregg: A Southern-Made Love Story

Jeff Foxworthy has been an incredibly well-known stand-up comedian since the early '90s. The Atlanta native was working at IBM after graduating from college, but luckily he had good friends that encouraged him to pursue his passions. He entered the Great Southeastern Laugh-off at Atlanta's Punchline comedy club and won in 1984. He's been doing comedy ever since; he found something he loved and stuck with it. The same could be said for his relationship with longtime love, Pamela Gregg Foxworthy.

After Foxworthy released his first comedy album, You Might Be a Redneck If..., he had a steady career. He even got his own sitcom based on his comedy persona a couple of years later, The Jeff Foxworthy Show. Known for being part of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour, which also includes Larry the Cable Guy, Bill Engvall, and Ron White, Foxworthy created a comedy career for himself with his witty redneck one-liners. He even hosted the TV show Are You Smarter than A 5th Grader? and has appeared as a "guest shark" on Shark Tank.

But before his comedy career even began, Gregg met his future wife Pamela at the very club where he won the big comedy festival in Atlanta. They were married the following year in 1985. As her husband's career continued to expand, Gregg was able to gain work and become a notable producer in the entertainment industry. She was even the executive producer of his 1993 comedy special, Jeff Foxworthy: Check Your Neck. The couple has two daughters, Julianne and Jordan Foxworthy.

While there aren't many personal details known about Pamela, we see that they are a very close-knit family. Foxworth told Parade.com that he intentionally books his comedy gigs towards the weekend so that he can spend time at home.

"I like my wife a lot, which is probably why I've been married for 31 years. My family is always my priority. I am so blessed."

Now Watch: Brad Paisley and His Wife Kimberly Open a Free Grocery Store For Those in Need