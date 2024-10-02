Pamela Anderson Stays Away From New 'Baywatch' Documentary

It's always hard to shed how people used to look at you. You make strong efforts to push yourself into the best version of you. Still, things in the past have a strange way of sticking around. All you can do is not maximize those old behaviors. This is the route Pamela Anderson takes, especially when new documentaries strive to retell stories of the past.

Recently, Pamela Anderson sits down with Glamour for an interview. There, she speaks candidly about how she wants to distance herself from her old ways. Moreover, she wishes to shed any past perceptions of her by not indulging in projects that dig up the past. "Even today, someone showed me something that Hulu's doing, some kind of Baywatch [documentary], which I have nothing to do with," Pamela explains. "And so they just dug up some interview, but I had nothing to do with this documentary. They begged everybody around me... they tried to get my kids to talk me into it. They said they'd give them producer credits."

Pamela Anderson Wants to Leave Her Former Reputation in The Past

Anderson maintains a strong measure of consistency on this matter. During development of Hulu's Pam & Tommy, the creator and Lily James (who plays Pamela) reach out. Still, she refuses to offer any input towards the story. Moreover, the offer alone opened up scars she didn't wish to dig any deeper. "It hit me a lot harder than I even imagined," she admits. "Because it made me so nauseous to even think about it again when it came out, this Hulu thing. It really felt like another kick in the stomach that people might find that entertaining. And that was...I think I lost my husband, my sanity, my career."

At that point in her life, it made Pamela reevaluate everything in her life. Additionally, she wishes she handled everything a little bit differently. In a sense, it's a reflection of how she leads today. "In the moment I didn't realize it. It's like post-traumatic, and so then you just start acting out," she emphasizes. "And I knew that I had lots of things that happened [to me] that I could have handled differently. In this world, it's really important how you manage your career. And I was just Wild West-ing it."