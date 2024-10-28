Pamela Anderson Explains Why She Left 'Baywatch' Behind

Anyone alive in the 90's will have seen something to do with the iconic Baywatch TV series, and be familiar with Pamela Anderson. Her flowing golden locks and swimsuited figure were on every teenage boy's walls and minds. However, now, at the age of 57, she has taken a new direction in life, pushing for something new.

Pamela Anderson was an international sex symbol during her time at Baywatch. The red swimsuit and oh-so-inappropriate slow-motion running scenes blew people away. However, as she moves gracefully into her later years, she has taken it upon herself to try something slightly different.

In an interview with Hello! magazine, Anderson puts it perfectly clearly. "You know, I'm 57 years old. A lot of my career was about physicality, and it's been a journey, but it's also been part of the reason I've done this experiment with myself; to peel it all back, remember who I am and not be defined by what people do to me, but defined by what I do, and to have passion for the work and not become bitter or jaded — still finding joy in the process, in life and in this business."

Pamela Anderson has decided to continue her legacy, beyond the sandy beaches of Baywatch. She could have rested on her laurels, enjoying her past glory, but instead, she has picked up new ventures and is doing fantastically.

Being an aging star and model is especially tough for women. Across the industry, women are dropped from roles simply for their age. People like Pamela Anderson striking out and continuing her film career despite the stigma has never been more important.

New Horizons for Pamela Anderson After 'Baywatch'

Now, as Pamela Anderson takes a step back from her Baywatch era, she has moved on to greener pastures. She has brought out her book, titled I Love You: Recipes From The Heart. This is a plant-based cookbook, full of delicious ideas for meat-free lifestyles.

However, where her career has taken a more familiar turn is with her starring role in The Last Showgirl. Her role in this new release puts her in a much more serious situation than the Pamela Anderson we remember from the beach.

The plot of the film takes an interesting look at a woman whose life in showbusiness ends after a 30-year run forcing her to adjust her lifestyle. I am sure Anderson will be able to bring a lot of her own experience as an actor and model to the role.