Pam Tillis Previews New Album With Groovy Title Track 'Looking for a Feeling'

Legendary country artist Pam Tillis returns with her 11th studio album Looking For a Feeling (out on April 24 via Stellar Cat Records). On Friday (Feb. 28), Tillis released the title track, a laid-back, Muscle Shoals-inspired soulful groover.

"There's a man in a cubby hole dying to get rich/ A woman in a motel room with a seven year itch," Tillis sings. "Looking for a feeling/ Who can point a finger? Who can say what's wrong? We all get high and low, turning over every stone/ Looking for a feeling."

Recorded in Nashville, Looking for a Feeling features songs written by Tillis, Waylon Payne, Gillian Welch and Dave Rawlings, Tia Sillers, Mark Selby, Bob Regan and Matraca Berg. She also drew upon the music of her youth, from Joni Mitchell to the Allman Brothers.

"Stylistically, there's so much here that's always been a part of me," Tillis said in a press release. "It's a story I haven't told on any of my records so far. I wanted work that's as close to true and unselfconscious as possible, to provide access to my heart."

Tillis, the daughter of Grand Ole Opry member and Country Music Hall of Fame member Mel Tillis, released her debut album Above and Beyond the Doll of Cutey in 1983. Her 1991 album Put Yourself in My Place included the hits "Don't Tell Me What to Do," "Maybe it Was Memphis" and "One of Those Things." She followed that success with 1992's Homeward Looking Angel, which included "Shake the Sugar Tree," "Let That Pony Run" and "Cleopatra, Queen of Denial." She scored a No. 1 hit with "Mi Vida Loca (My Crazy Life)" from her 1994 album Sweetheart's Dance.

In 2013, Tillis teamed up with Lorrie Morgan to release Dos Divas, which included duets and solo recordings from the two country stars. Tillis and Morgan released Come See Me and Come Lonely in 2017.

