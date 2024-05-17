Paige Spiranac Gets NSFW To Dispel These Dumb Rumors About Her Body

Paige Spiranac has always been pretty open with her body, often sharing racy photos with her millions of followers. However, she had to set the record straight after hearing some rumors online about her.

Specifically, she heard rumors about her breasts with some accusing her of not having nipples. Taking to Instagram Live (via Toronto Sun), Spiranac answered all of her followers' burning questions. She answered the obvious to begin with. "So, the first one is obviously the debate - are they real or not real? We know that they're real," she said.

"The second one is there was a crease in my shirt in a picture and they were convinced this nipple (pointing to her right breast) is pierced. It is not," she continued. Finally, she addressed the oddest rumor she heard.

"And after that died down because this takes a hard turn to the other side, people are convinced I actually don't have nipples because they never poke through my shirts," she said.

Paige Spiranac Gets Personal

Previously, she used the platform to talk about her body, getting real personal. "No, because they've actually gotten a lot bigger. So, I can see a lot of people being confused," she said to a fan.

"I've always had a chest, but not like this," Spiranac added. "It's because I've gained weight, but I can see why people question it and are confused sometimes ... the human body is a magical thing."

Spiranac has been pretty vocal about using her platform to promote body positivity. In fact, she discussed body-shaming before. "Whenever I just have this gut feeling that I need to say something, I do. I never overthink it, I never second-guess myself. With the body-shaming issue, I felt really sad and icky about it and I knew I had to say something and I'm so happy that I did," she said.

She was proud to have an honest and frank discussion. "I know I have a predominantly male audience and that's usually not a topic that's really discussed much with men, and so I really wanted to use it as an opportunity for them to speak freely with me about something that they might be insecure about or uncomfortable," Spiranac said. "The feedback was incredible, it was the most feedback I've ever received on a Story."