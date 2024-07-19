Ozzy Osbourne Is Fed Up With Britney Spears' Dance Videos

I love petty celebrity feuds. We've got one brewing between Ozzy Osbourne and Britney Spears! This altercation technically starts with Osbourne as he's the one who said he's sick of seeing Britney Spears on the internet. On a recent episode of The Osbournes podcast, Osbourne takes a shot at Spears.

"I'm fed up with seeing poor old Britney Spears on YouTube," Osbourne says. "Every fu— day!" The rest of the family seems to agree with him, too! "You know, it's sad, very, very sad," Ozzy concludes.

If you have no frame of reference for what Osbourne is talking about, I'm here to help! So, Spears loves posting videos of herself dancing all over her social media pages. The most notable of these clips is the time she was dancing around with the knives while adorable dogs roamed around in the background! Come on, everyone has seen that!

Apparently, Osbourne hates it! Personally, I don't know why it's such a bother to him. If you don't like seeing Spears' videos... stop watching them. Go elsewhere. It seems a little mean-spirited when you go out of your way to basically imply Spears is pathetic. But if you're on Team Britney, there's a twist to this story! Spears responded to Osbourne's criticisms!

Ozzy Osbourne Has Problems With Britney Spears' Dancing Videos

Spears took to Instagram to give the Osbournes a piece of her mind. The post itself is quite lengthy, but it also goes into how meaningful it is to promote positivity and goodwill rather than unnecessary criticism. "I know what it's like to be judged so it's a ridiculous and stupid subject initially but I think it's important to HELP EACH OTHER and invite each other to places that help our souls to grow!!!" Spears said.

"I personally believe that being vulnerable enough to ask someone for inspiration or help is incredibly beautiful ... but ironically in the world we live in with how incredibly cruel people can be you have to be extremely careful who you allow in your circle and your heart," Spears continues.

She concluded with a rather direct statement to the Osbournes! She refers to them as "the most boring family known to mankind" and tells them to "kindly f—k off!"