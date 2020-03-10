Missouri's Ozark Tree Suite is a Cozy Cabin in the Trees

It seems like authentic treehouses are popping up all over the USA (even the world) as vacation rentals. People love these unusual hotels as something different for their trips. The treehouse aspect is definitely something special you can't experience just anywhere. The Ozark Tree Suite is an incredibly unique place for a getaway in Missouri. This authentic tiny-house treehouse is booked up through 2020 and we can see why.

Located on 10 acres outside of Cassville, this Airbnb offers a cozy luxury cabin among the trees. Sleeping under the stars in a treehouse? Talk about dreamy. The tiny house is a one-bedroom, making it a great place for a weekend away for two, maybe even for a special anniversary night. If you're trying to book a family vacation, make note that there are no children permitted under the age of 8. There are two twin beds in the loft area or a queen sofa bed on the main floor of the suite. It's beautiful to watch the sunset from the loft windows.

A private jacuzzi bathhouse is connected to the square-shaped cabin with a walkway. It includes a whirlpool jacuzzi and windows that will let you enjoy the beautiful view surrounding the property. No need to feel weird about having a separate bathhouse, you'll feel completely remote during your stay at the tiny treehouse since you have the entire home to yourself. It's not remote like you're on Mars away from civilization, but just tucked away in the middle of the United States for some relaxation.

The little kitchenette has everything you might need during your stay. Coffee, tea, and self-serve breakfast items are all provided. There's also a small toaster oven, griddle, single burner, microwave, mini-fridge, coffee maker and coffee grinder available to use in addition to spices and certain cooking staples. Outside you'll find a grill/smoker for you to experience cooking over a campfire. If you need to shop for food, the tiny town of Cassville is only 5 minutes away.

Make note that there's no wifi or cable on site. A TV and collection of DVDs are available if you need some nighttime entertainment. But this isn't the place to stay if you want to stay indoors. Paradise awaits just outside your door. The property is 2 minutes away from Roaring River State Park where you can go hiking or fly fishing. If you're looking for a quick road trip, you're only 40 minutes outside of Eureka Springs, Arkansas, one hour outside of Branson, and one hour from Table Rock Lake. St. Louis and Springfield are a bit too far of a drive.

Visit the Airbnb page for your chance to book this beautiful cabin home. The longer the stay, the more of a discount you'll get on the overnight rate from the host. On a normal night, it will cost you $149/night. This local find in the Ozarks will definitely go quick so make sure to plan ahead. It is undoubtedly incredibly picturesque during the fall season when all of the leaves are changing.