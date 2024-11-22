Over 160K Pounds Of Ground Beef Recalled Over E. Coli Concerns

It's starting to feel like all the food in the US is out to get you. Now, 167,277 pounds of ground beef are being recalled due to an outbreak of E. Coli.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Numerous people reported feeling very ill. It turned out that each of them had eaten ground beef from the Wolverine Packing Co, resulting in E. Coli. The connection was quickly made, and samples were taken from the packing companies' meat products.

Due to the nature of E. Coli, it can take some time to show signs. Because of this, many people may be infected with the sometimes deadly bacteria. Also, due to how slow it shows itself, it takes time to shut down the production. There are over 160 Lbs of beef needing to be recalled at this point for E. Coli contamination.

If you've picked up some of the ground beef from the Wolverine Packing Co. look for these dates. Anything with by date of Nov. 14, 2024, and frozen products with production dates of Oct. 22, 2024.

Beef Not The Only E. Coli Risk In The US

It isn't just beef products that have caused the huge surge in E. Coli in the US this last year. Also, it has been detected in McDonald's burgers, carrots, lettuce, and flour. It seems like an epidemic in bad US food control systems.

The latest spate of illnesses comes from the popular Quarter Pounder sold by McDonald's. However, according to them, it isn't their beef causing the E. Coli, but instead, their sliced onions. Nothing is safe. Your fruit, veg, and meats could all cause the sometimes fatal illness.

It is best to keep an eye out for symptoms if you happen to enjoy eating any kind of food in the US. According to Healthline, E. Coli can include mild symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting or more severe complications, including dysentery and hemolytic uremic syndrome. If you're suffering from any of these after eating beef, it's best to get checked for E. Coli.

It seems wild that the US is being ravaged by so many cases of this preventable bacteria in their foods. Some serious attention needs to be paid to the food safety regulations.