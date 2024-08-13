Outlaw Country Singer Creed Fisher in Hospital After Hit & Run

This country artist is lucky to be alive after a brutal hit and run incident. It could've killed Creed Fisher.

Recently, rising outlaw country singer Creed Fisher ends up in the hospital after a brutal motorcycle accident. His team releases a statement on Instagram, detailing how he'll undergo procedures to fast track his healing. "Outlaw Country star Creed Fisher is undergoing a series of surgeries at St. Cloud Hospital following the hit and run accident before his show in Sauk Rapids, MN at Rollie's on August 10th," it reads.

Creed Fisher Suffers Brutal Injuries, Postpones Tour Dates

This comes on the heels of Creed' weekend's set of tour dates coming to a close. He concludes a successful pair of shows in St. Paul, Minnesota and Pierre, South Dakota. He shoots over for his last show in Sauk Rapids afterwards but ends up in the brutal accident.

Still, Creed appears to be in good spirits. His close friend Jesse Keith Whitley shows Fisher with a grin and a playful middle finger to the camera. However, the extent of his injuries definitely suggests he'll be out of commission for a while. Jesse writes in his Facebook caption, "Keep my brother Creed Fisher in your thoughts and prayers. He still being his usual self but he had a motorcycle wreck yesterday. He had a collapsed lung that they've fixed but is having another surgery on Tuesday on his pelvis. I'm sure the nurses are loving dealing with him lol love ya brother and we'll see you soon!"

Additionally, reports from Cleveland Country Magazine say that he also suffers from a "fractured pelvin, multiple broken fingers, and severe road rash."

Obviously, this alters the fate of his many tour dates planned. Apparently, Creed slates himself to perform up until November beforehand. Now, the accident leaves everything up in the air. They'll announce what's next later next week according to the aforementioned statement.