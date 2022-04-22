'Outer Range' is the Latest TV Western With a Stellar Country Music Soundtrack

Are y'all watching Outer Range? We're only four episdes in to Prime Video's neo-Western series and I'm already hooked. The show centers on Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin), a rancher who finds a mysterious void -- a seemingly unending sinkhole in the ground -- on his Wyoming ranch. The show, which also stars Lili Taylor, Lewis Pullman, Imogen Poots, Tom Pelphrey, Tamara Podemski, Noah Reid, Shaun Sipos, Isabel Arraiza, Olive Abercrombie and Will Patton, has it all -- mystery, true crime, family drama, rodeo cowboys, battles over land and a stunning landscape. Oh yeah, and Greek mythology.

The series is being described as a sort of sci-fi Yellowstone and, while the show stands alone as one of the most compelling new shows on streaming, I gotta say it does fill that Yellowstone void (no pun intended).

Like Yellowstone before it, Outer Range also has a truly stellar soundtrack filled with great country music, from tracks from country legends to beloved deep cuts. Below, we've rounded up a few of our favorite country songs featured on the series so far.

"Mule Skinner Blues," Dolly Parton

Advertisement

Cecilia Abbott (Lili Taylor) is playing Dolly Parton's version of "Mule Skinner Blues" as she prepares breakfast for the Abbott family.

"The Devil Wears a Suit & Tie," Colter Wall

Is it even a neo-Western if Colter Wall isn't on the soundtrack? I think not. This song plays as the Tillerson brothers from the Abbotts' neighboring ranch confront Royal and his two sons Perry (Tom Pelphrey) and Rhett (Lewis Pullman), telling the Abbotts they're encroaching on the Tillersons' property line.

"You Never Can Tell (C'est La Vie)," Emmylou Harris

Advertisement

Emmylou Harris' cover of "You Never Can Tell" plays as Rhett and Perry have a drink (or three) at the local bar.

"Cry Cry Cry," Johnny Cash

Johnny Cash's classic "Cry Cry Cry" plays during a rumble at the bar.

"I'll Pretend," Glen Morris

Advertisement

This tune from '50s country singer Glen Morris plays as Rhett and Maria talk in a diner in episode two.

"Dead Flowers," Townes Van Zandt

Townes Van Zandt's cover of The Rolling Stones' "Dead Flowers" plays as Autumn (Imogen Poots) encounters Perry in the bar downtown.

"Big Rock Candy Mountain," Burl Ives

Advertisement

Burl Ives rendition of the country-folk song "Big Rock Candy Mountain" plays in episode four.

"Angel of the Morning," Juice Newton

After Billy Tillerson (Noah Reid) sings "Angel of the Morning" in episode four, the song soundtracks a powerful moment in the series.

Advertisement

Related Videos