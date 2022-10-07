Amazon Prime's Western 'Outer Range' Renewed For Second Season

Following the success of Yellowstone, it feels like nearly every other network has been trying to jump on the western bandwagon to see if they can replicate its popularity. While some may have missed the mark, Amazon Prime definitely found a winner with Josh Brolin's new series Outer Range. Deadline reports that Prime has officially decided to bring back the series for a second season, with Charles Murray (the executive producer behind Sons of Anarchy and Luke Cage) taking creator Brian Watkins' place as showrunner.

Outer Range first debuted in April, following the story of Wyoming rancher Royal Abbott (Brolin) and his family. Royal finds a mysterious black void in his west pasture while his family is in the process of recovering from the disappearance of their daughter-in-law Rebecca. Not to mention they are battling for their land with the greedy neighboring ranch owned by the Tillerson family. A series of bizarre events unravels the truth behind Royal's past as well as the true nature of the black void in one of the most unique westerns you'll ever see. You won't see anything coming and will be on the edge of your seat until the end of the season.

After an eight-episode first season, the story ended with a major reveal that had fans clamoring for more. Luckily we'll get more of Royal and the rest of our favorite characters to get some answers about what's going on in this Wyoming community. In addition to Brolin, the series stars Imogen Poots, Lili Taylor, Tamara Podemski, Lewis Pullman, Tom Pelphrey, Noah Reid, Shaun Sipos, Isabel Arraiza, Olive Abercrombie, and Will Patton.

In addition to Charles Murray, creator Brian Watkins is an executive producer for the series with Josh Brolin, Zev Borow, Heather Rae, Tony Krantz, and Plan B Entertainment for Amazon Studios. Executive producers for Plan B include Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Ernest McNealey and Brad Pitt.

