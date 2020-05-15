The best part about having a gym membership is having access to a sauna. It feels great to sweat out all of your toxins and relax your muscles after an extreme cardio workout. I always thought the closest I'd get to having a sauna was sitting in a steamy shower at home. Oh, I was wrong, because outdoor saunas can be shipped right to your house.

Take a look at this barrel sauna and fall in love. Yes, it is pricy, but an Overstock credit card is well worth it. The health benefits of saunas are beyond incredible, from cleansing your skin, soothing achy muscles, and better sleep. You'll wish you had this outdoor sauna in your backyard.

Green Shingle Bitumen roof kit included

35 lbs of sauna stones included

The barrel design just screams "farmhouse" to me. I love it! This high-quality home sauna is beautiful. Up to eight people can relax and detox in Aleko's White Pine Barrel Steam Room. Assembly is quite easy. It will take a few hours to put together, but it'll be worth it.

The tempered glass doors are convenient. No matter how steamy it gets inside, you'll be able to see out the sauna doors. Your new sauna room is equipped with a digital control panel for effortless control of your electric heater. (If you're interested in ceramic infrared heaters, check out Home Depot.)

I have a feeling that the sauna experience will be 10 times better at home than at the gym or spa. For more budget-friendly options, check out Amazon for sauna kits and sauna accessories. If you have a talented craftsman in your life, check out YouTube for DIY indoor sauna inspiration.

Forget hot tubs, this is the summer of outdoor saunas.

Now Watch: Stay Inside a Floating Barrel Cabin at This Florida Airbnb