The perfect beach chair finally exists. Ostrich is releasing its Deluxe 3N1 Chair just in time for summer. Soak in some rays in five different positions. With three footrest options, you'll find the ultimate comfy position for tanning poolside or at the beach.

The Ostrich 3N1 lounge chair comes assembled, so there's no need to pull out the toolbox. My favorite spec about the lounge chair is the face hole. That's right, you can get your back nice and tan without having to turn your neck to an uncomfortable position.

Ostrich Chairs

275lb weight capacity

Carrying strap. (Easy to carry; it only weighs about 11 pounds.)

Rust-resistant

The cut out is impeccable. I could have easily fallen asleep lounging in the Ostrich chair. I felt so comfy lying on my tummy. Use the lounger at the beach, in your backyard, or on your balcony.

Keep your drinks close while you relax. The mesh cup holder is large enough to hold all of your favorite drinks.

Be sure to check out Walmart for an outdoor chaise lounge chair that's more budget-friendly. It's half the price, but you don't have to sacrifice comfort. Ostrich has the perfect lightweight chaise lounge beach chair that meets all of your needs.

This 5-position folding beach chair is one of the best outdoor recliners of 2020. It's under $55 and has over 200 positive customer reviews! The arm slots are amazing. If you want to let your arms hang down while tanning, feel free to use the armholes.

It also has a face opening. That spec alone is what makes the Ostrich Lounge Chaise better than a lot of patio chaise loungers. The portability of these chairs is impressive. I was able to fit both in the backseat and trunk of my car without any issues.

I'm a huge fan of comfort loungers, but not all outdoor activities call for a lounger. Ostrich has the perfect 2N1 sackpack for relaxing on uncomfortable grounds. The Ostrich PakSeat is going to be the backpack you take to beach trips, camping trips, and even the kids' soccer games.

The lightweight drawstring backpack is roomy enough to pack all of your essentials. Once you're ready to sit down and relax, just fold out the padded seat. It sure does beat sitting on uncomfortable bleachers!

Use it by the pool next time you're keeping an eye on the kids. It's a win-win. You're comfortable, and your belongings are right on your back. I love it!

Visit Walmart, Amazon, and Home Depot for all of your patio furniture and outdoor living needs.