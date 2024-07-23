Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Gets Into Rollover Wreck, Proving Old Dogs Can Learn New Tricks

At the top: nobody died, and nobody was hurt. I want everyone to know that first because I'm going to have fun with this one! Per CBS, an Oscar Mayer Wienermobile decided it was going to learn a new trick. According to the Illinois State Police, the hot dog-themed vessel rolled over on the highway nearing the afternoon.

The Wienermobile was headed north when it collided with a Hyundai sedan. After the collision, the wiener-driver lost control, rolling the big dog onto its side. No injuries were reported at the time of the crash. The worst that happened? The right lane of Northbound I-294 was closed for a little bit.

I hate to be viewed as morbid, but the images I'm about to show you made me laugh for about five minutes straight.

The Oscar Mayer weinermobile has crashed. ?? pic.twitter.com/d0uC4CTRhy — @MelanieEML ?‍☠️⚔️?‍☠️ (@melanieEML) July 23, 2024

Listen, my journalistic sensibilities are such: if no one was hurt, you can make fun of it. If you don't laugh at the sight of the overturned Wienermobile, we were never going to get along in the first place. Even funnier are the following facts I'm about to share with you!

Before I hit you with some facts, check out this official statement from Oscar Mayer regarding the accident. "We're grateful that everybody involved is safe and there were no injuries. We're offering ongoing support for our Hotdoggers, and we appreciate the support we've received from local authorities. Safety on the road is top priority for us."

Hotdoggers. The drivers of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobiles are called Hotdoggers. Reportedly (per PEOPLE), Hotdoggers get paid roughly $35,600 per year! And they get to hand out... "Wiener Whistles." And they apparently create "social content" for Oscar Mayer?

I can't help but feel like that salary doesn't match their efforts. If I'm a Hotdogger handing out Wiener Whistles to people, I think I'd demand more money! I hope they're unionized for their troubles, though! ...I want to look up what one of those whistles looks like, but I'm afraid of what Google might show me. Instead, I think I'll use my imagination. It's funnier that way.