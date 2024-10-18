Oregon Man Disappears From Denver Airport While Waiting For Flight

An Oregon man is missing after waiting on a flight at the Denver International Airport. He seemingly vanished into thin air while waiting on a connecting flight.

Oregon native Jesse George left the state on October 13 intending to travel on a one-way ticket to Arkansas. As part of his journey, George stopped in Denver to catch a connecting flight to his destination. But his plane later departed without him.

Now, his sister Breanna Winsbury wants answers on what exactly happened to the Oregon man. She said her brother was headed to Arkansas to start over and get a fresh start. She spoke to Fox31 Denver about the strange disappearance.

According to his sister, the Oregon man got upset in Denver. George ran into some issues while trying to get around with a temporary ID. He later called his father to vent.

"[He] was very upset, and that was the last time any of us had any communications with him," Winsbury said. "I think him storming off falls back to his mental health."

Oregon Man Missing

However, there's a couple of things that don't make sense to me. Generally, you don't go to security again at the airport for a connecting flight. You go through TSA once when departing and then not again until you leave. That's an immediate red flag to me. Did he leave the airport and try to reenter maybe?

Either way, his luggage is still at the Denver airport. Police say he hasn't made any phone calls or used his credit cards.

In a Facebook post, Winsbury says that airport staff said the Oregon man "made no attempts to go through TSA again nor made any contact with officials."

His sister is extremely worried about George following his disappearance.

"I hope someone can locate him and get him in contact with me so I can help figure out how to get him home," she said. "I love you, come home, get a hold of me. You're scaring all of us and it would be nice if you could give us a call."

Meanwhile, she said that the disappearance is out of character for her brother. It's unlike him. She said, "He's very quick to be inconvenienced, and when he's inconvenienced he's even quicker to have someone solve his problems. So it's unlike him to just go MIA."