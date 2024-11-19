Oregon Bride Goes Viral For Streaming Football Game On Her Wedding Dress

A day ago, a viral video was posted of a bride's genius solution to wanting to see the football game during her wedding.

The bride's photographer posted the video to their TikTok, where it's got almost half a million views.

In it, you can see the bride pinching and raising the sides of her white dress to form the perfect projector screen. This way, they were able to project the live game between Oregon and Wisconsin. It's unclear if she stood there for the entire game, but it's a pretty good bit if even for a moment.

The photographer captioned the video with, "When you are getting married, but your team is playing. You improvise. ? she wasn't about to miss the game."

In other comments he responded to, he made it clear that not only was this the bride's idea, but she supports the team and wanted to see the game. She can be seen chanting the word "offence" as the game played.

Many have reacted with their support and love for the bride. Hosting your wedding during Fall has always been a topic of controversy. Here, it's clear the bride had managed to enjoy both football and Fall weddings.

Gatorade, of all people, commented, "congrats on the win ? and the even bigger win ?."

The comments are also plagued with other social media outlets begging to use the video on their platforms. Naturally, the photographer happily agrees.

"This is so cool," writes one.

"I love this! So funny and creative!" exclaims another.

The photographer shed more light on the context through comments. He said that it occurred in the reception, during dinner. At least all the wedding day festivities weren't impeded by the game.

"I love a bride with a sense of humor," wrote Zola.

The only unfortunate thing here is that the bride herself, who wanted to do this to see the game, couldn't actually watch the game.